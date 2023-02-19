715,200 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 715,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMKR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. Research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

