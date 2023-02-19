800 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

