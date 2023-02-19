800 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of NVS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.
Novartis Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More
