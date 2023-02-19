Acala Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.47 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $88.72 million and $7.47 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00216773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13983822 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,711,405.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.