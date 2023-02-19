Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as low as C$7.65. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.02.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

