Achain 24 Hour Volume Hits $827,058.34 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $827,058.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000968 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

