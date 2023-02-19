ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

