AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $42.24 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

