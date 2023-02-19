Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

AEZS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

