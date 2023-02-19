Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
AEZS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.
About Aeterna Zentaris
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.