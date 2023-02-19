Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.