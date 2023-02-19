Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

