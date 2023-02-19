Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TSE AD.UN opened at C$18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.61 and a 1-year high of C$20.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.79. The company has a market cap of C$835.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

