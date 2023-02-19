Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Towle & Co

Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up about 3.4% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Towle & Co owned 0.42% of Alaska Air Group worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 859,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,805. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

