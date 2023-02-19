Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

