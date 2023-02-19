Algorand Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $64.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00080444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00032080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,107,468 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,909,310 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

