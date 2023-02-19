Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 288.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

