Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $121.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.