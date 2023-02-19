Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 12,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

