Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. NanoString Technologies comprises 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 481.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 627,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 519,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $10.84 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at NanoString Technologies

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Featured Stories

