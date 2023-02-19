Altium Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of IVERIC bio worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE opened at $21.95 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

