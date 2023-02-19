Altium Capital Management LP Lowers Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of IVERIC bio worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,003.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 797,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 725,155 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 426,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $21.95 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

