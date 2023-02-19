Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 320,000 Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $6.14 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

