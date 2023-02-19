Altium Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its position in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of PepGen worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Trading Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $17.01 on Friday. PepGen Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PepGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

