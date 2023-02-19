Altium Capital Management LP Sells 217,843 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,843 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

