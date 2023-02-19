Altium Capital Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,249,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

