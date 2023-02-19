Altium Capital Management LP Sells 90,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics comprises about 3.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

