Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

