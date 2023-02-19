Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. Akero Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.95. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $18,201,210.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,911 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,201,210.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock worth $76,358,741. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.