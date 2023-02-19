American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

