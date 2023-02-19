American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About American Equity Investment Life

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.