American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $146,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of AXP opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

