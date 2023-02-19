AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,362 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $120,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.49. 1,991,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,745. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.