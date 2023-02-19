Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 75.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 47.6% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 690.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.73.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.