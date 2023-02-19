Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Trimmed by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574,490 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 641,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,167.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,167.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,683 shares of company stock worth $4,847,217. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

