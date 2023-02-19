Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.