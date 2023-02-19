AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Down 1.1 %

AMREP stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

