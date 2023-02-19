AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 1.1 %
AMREP stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
