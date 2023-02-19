Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$58.04

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.04.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 1.4 %

FTS opened at C$55.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The company has a market cap of C$26.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26.

Fortis Announces Dividend

About Fortis

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.26%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.