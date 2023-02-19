Analysts Set Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Price Target at C$6.57

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MDNA stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

