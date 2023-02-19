Anyswap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34,942.10 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Anyswap has a market cap of $93.21 million and approximately $34,942.10 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $10.86 or 0.00044107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.22792461 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $23,202.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

