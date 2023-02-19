Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Volume of $554,111.53 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $554,111.53 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00081710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001153 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

