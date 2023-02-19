Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.68.

Applied Materials stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

