AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

AptarGroup Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

