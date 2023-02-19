Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $81.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

