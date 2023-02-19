Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Argo Group International worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

