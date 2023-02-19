Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 23,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARESF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.