Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Position Raised by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,894,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. 566,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

