ASD Market Cap Tops $38.85 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00215428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05954163 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,046,491.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.