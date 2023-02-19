ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €765.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($822.58) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($725.81) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($824.73) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

