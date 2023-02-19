Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

