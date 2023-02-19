Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 209.11 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £85.98 million and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.69. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208 ($2.52).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

