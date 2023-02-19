Augur (REP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.52 Million

Augur (REP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $112.13 million and approximately $61.52 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $10.19 or 0.00040654 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00425670 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.56 or 0.28197127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
